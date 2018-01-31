2018 election to reshape Fiscal Court

The deadline has passed and the 2018 primary election is looking to be an energized race. With several positions vacated, the field is open for many offices from Judge-Executive to Magistrate in several districts.
Judge-Executive J.M. Hall opted to not seek a fourth term, while incumbent magistrates Jason Lake (Republican, District 4), Guilio Cima (Democrat, District 5), and Carson Gilbert (Republican, District 1), also decided to step down and not file for re-election. The only incumbent magistrates in the race are Stacey Roark (Republican, District 2) and Jerry “Rabbit” Cox (Republican, District 3).
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.