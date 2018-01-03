2018 election pool growing

By CHARLES MYRICK
EDITOR
The deadline for filing to run for public office in the 2018 primary election is closing in quickly.
The filing deadline is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 for positions that appear on the May 22, 2018 primary ballot. The deadline for non-partisan races is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Filings as of Tuesday, January 2, 2018:
County Clerk:
Mike Corey (R – incumbent)
Sheriff:
Mike Smith (R – incumbent)
Dennis K. Rogers (D)
County Attorney:
Gilbert E. Holland (R – incumbent)
Judge-Executive:
Charles Sprinkles (R)
Mike Mitchell (R)
Jailer:
Keith “Buster” Liford (R)
Mary S. Hammons (R – incumbent)
Jerry Baker (R)
Bob Corey (R)
Coroner:
Mike Blevins (R)
Circuit Court Clerk:
Greg Helton (R)
Magistrate District 1:
Roger Mills (R)
Billy Parks (R)
Sam Hamlin (R)
Gentry Gibson (R)
Jerry Smith (R)
Magistrate District 2:
Billy Howard (R)
Steve Smith (R)
Curt Lawson (R)
Josh Trosper (R)
Stacey Roark (R – incumbent)
Magistrate District 3:
George Hamilton (D)
Danny Jordan (R)
Denny Leddington (R)
Jimmy Walters (R)
Magistrate District 4:
Jason Lake (R – incumbent)
Magistrate District 5:
Darryl Baker (R)
Herb Wells (R)
Jesse Jones (R)
David Valentine (R)
Constable District 1:
Mike Bingham (D)
Constable District 2:
Reed Murphy (R – incumbent)
Willie B. Mills (R)
Constable District 3:
Larry Young (R)
Constable District 5:
Shawn Rogers (R)
Brandon Bolton (R – incumbent)
Property Valuation Admin:
Bill Oxendine (D – incumbent)
2018 Non-Partisan Race
Knox County School Board District 2:
James E. Gray