SUBSCRIBE   |   LOG-IN

2018 election pool growing

January 3, 2018
Charles Myrick

By CHARLES MYRICK


EDITOR

The deadline for filing to run for public office in the 2018 primary election is closing in quickly.

The filing deadline is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 for positions that appear on the May 22, 2018 primary ballot. The deadline for non-partisan races is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

Filings as of Tuesday, January 2, 2018:

County Clerk:

Mike Corey (R – incumbent)

Sheriff:

Mike Smith (R – incumbent)

Dennis K. Rogers (D)

County Attorney:

Gilbert E. Holland (R – incumbent)

Judge-Executive:

Charles Sprinkles (R)

Mike Mitchell (R)

Jailer:

Keith “Buster” Liford (R)

Mary S. Hammons (R – incumbent)

Jerry Baker (R)

Bob Corey (R)

Coroner:

Mike Blevins (R)

Circuit Court Clerk:

Greg Helton (R)

Magistrate District 1:

Roger Mills (R)

Billy Parks (R)

Sam Hamlin (R)

Gentry Gibson (R)

Jerry Smith (R)

Magistrate District 2:

Billy Howard (R)

Steve Smith (R)

Curt Lawson (R)

Josh Trosper (R)

Stacey Roark (R – incumbent)

Magistrate District 3:

George Hamilton (D)

Danny Jordan (R)

Denny Leddington (R)

Jimmy Walters (R)

Magistrate District 4:

Jason Lake (R – incumbent)

Magistrate District 5:

Darryl Baker (R)

Herb Wells (R)

Jesse Jones (R)

David Valentine (R)

Constable District 1:

Mike Bingham (D)

Constable District 2:

Reed Murphy (R – incumbent)

Willie B. Mills (R)

Constable District 3:

Larry Young (R)

Constable District 5:

Shawn Rogers (R)

Brandon Bolton (R – incumbent)

Property Valuation Admin:

Bill Oxendine (D – incumbent)

2018 Non-Partisan Race

Knox County School Board District 2:

James E. Gray

News