Obituaries – January 26, 2017

June Chance Griffith
Griffith, June Chance, age 86 of Hamilton, OH passed away on January 16, 2017 at the Western Hills Retirement Village. She was born on June 20, 1930 in Barbourville, KY, the daughter of Joe and Clara (Elliot) Chance and was raised in Indian Creek, KY. On June 2, 1956 in New Tazewell, TN. she married Roy T. Griffith. They raised their family in Hamilton where they resided for over 40 years.
June was a member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church and loved old time Gospel and Country music. She cherished her children, grand-children and trips back home to Indian Creek to be with her family most of all.
June is survived by her children, Larry Chance of Hamilton, Kenny (Jill) Griffith and Myra (John) Jones both of Cincinnati. She was blessed with over 20 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great- grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Roy, son James Griffith and sisters Jewell (Chance) Smith and Muriel (Chance) Brafford.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm Friday January 20, 2017 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00pm Friday in the funeral home. Burial will be on Saturday January 21, 2017 at 12noon in the Chance Indian CreekCemetery. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.
Alfred W. Powers
Alfred W. Powers, Age 76, of Southgate, born April 9, 1940, passed Wednesday, January 18, 2017. Beloved husband of Linda Powers. Loving father of Lisa Dugas and Mark Powers. Dearest grandfather of Caitlyn Dugas, Joshua Dugas and Jordan Dugas. Dear brother of Birvile Bright and Jewelene Bush. He was the brother of the late Jean Partin and the late Shelby Hall.
Visitation was held Friday, January 20, 2017 from 2-9 p.m. at Molnar Funeral Homes – Brownstown. Chapel. Service was held Friday, January 20, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Molnar Funeral Homes – Brownstown Chapel.
Charles Lee Liford
Charles Lee Liford, age 76, of Hinkle, died Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the UK Healthcare in Lexington, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Bennie and Edna Price Liford, born to them on January 25, 1940 in Knox County.
Funeral Services for Charles Lee Liford will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 24, 2017 in the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Honeycutt, Rev. William R. “Mann” Cobb, and Rev. Ricky Broughton officiating.
Burial will follow in the Hammons Cemetery at Girdler. Hampton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Vanessa Michelle Smith
Ms. Vanessa Michelle Smith, 43, of Barbourville, passed away Tuesday morning, January 17, 2017 at her home. She was a daughter of Anderson Mills and Jewell Dean Smith born on March 27, 1973 in Barbourville.
Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, January 21 at 12 noon. She was laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. www.knoxfuneralhome.com.
Terry Croy
Mr. Terry Croy age 69 of Gray, KY departed this life on Thursday, January 19, 2017 in the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY. He was born on June 7, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan and was the son of Dawes Berry Croy and Lucille Shelton Croy. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Fred Dawes Croy.
A memorial service for Mr. Terry Croy will be held by the family on Memorial Day Weekend.
To the Croy family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
William H. Hammons Sr.
William H. Hammons, Sr., age 73, of Flat Lick, died Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Chester Arthur and Ruby Lee Pursiful Hammons, born to them on January 3, 1944 at Mud Lick on Stinking Creek in Knox County.
Funeral Services for William H. Hammons, Sr. will be 2:30 P.M. Saturday, January 21, 2017 in the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jay Barnett officiating. Burial will follow in the Hammons Cemetery at Flat Lick.
Hampton Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.
Donna Christine Reeves
Mrs. Donna Christine Reeves, 53, of Lily, the wife of Tim Reeves, passed away Saturday evening, January 14, 2017 at her home. She was a daughter of Gilbert Huddleston and Mae Roundtree Tucker born on September 1, 1963 in Williamsburg.
Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, January 19 at 2 P.M. She was laid to rest in the Evans Cemetery at Kingtown. www.knoxfuneralhome.com.