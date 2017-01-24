Barbourville vs Harlan Co. highlights

Barbourville hosted Harlan County on Monday, January 23, where the Tigers fell 72-54.
The Tigers were down only 34-26 at the half, but could not get over the hump for the region win.
Seniors Zach Deaton and Bradley Warren each had ten points as the leading scorers. Sophomore Connor Bain had seven, while Junior Trenton Schall scored six.
Senior James Witt, juniors Tanner Mills, Craig Gray, Rex Miller, Andrew Smith, and Derek Hatfield, and Freshman Shawn Vaughn contributed the remainder of the points.
Barbourville will be at Corbin on Thursday, January 26, then at home against Whitley County on Monday, January 30. Game times are set for 7:30 p.m.