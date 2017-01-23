Knox Central takes down Corbin

Knox Central (14-5) earned a big win over 13th Region rival, Corbin (14-3), 93-80.
The last time the Panthers matched up to the Redhounds was at the Cumberland Falls Tournament in December, where they fell 76-71.
In the first quarter, the Panthers saw themselves down, but the second quarter gave Central the leverage they needed.
“They started out sluggish, and we kind of got lost a few times,” Coach Tony Patterson said on the first quarter, “Then they got on solid ground and just dug in and guarded.”
Bringing it to a tie, two minutes in the second, the Panthers continued to improve from there. Central went into the half up at 44-36, scoring 26 points in the second, and holding the Redhounds to only 12.
“We came back and play right with them the second quarter. Then we got our confidence,” Patterson added, “That is how we need to play physical every night. We got a lot of room for improvement, we did not play a whole game, but that is a start. That just lets them know what they can be, and I was proud of them tonight.”
