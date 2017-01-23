Former professor arrested for child porn

A former Union College professor has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Dr. Charles M. Jones, 59 of Wallingford, Ky., formerly of Barbourville, was arrested on Knox County charges stemming from a child pornography investigation that began in June 2014.
Jones’ supervisors contacted Barbourville Police Department after suspected child pornography images were found on a common printer/copier by one of his coworkers. Barbourville Police, along with the Union College I.T. department, conducted an audit and discovered the computer from which the images originated.
Following the audit and initial investigation, Jones’ computer, storage devices and other items were seized, according to a press release from Barbourville Police.
After the storage devices were delivered and examined by the Kentucky State Police E-Crimes Lab in Frankfort, findings revealed several hundred images suspected of being child pornography.
According to the release, Jones’ arrest concluded the Barbourville Police Department’s investigation. He was charged with Distribution of Matter Portraying the Sexual Performance of a Minor 1st degree, and Possession of Matter Portraying the Sexual Performance of a Minor.
Assisting in the investigation were (now retired) Chief Mike Broughton, (now retired) Ptl. Matt Hammons, Ptl. Pat Clouse, Det. Steve Owens and the Union College I.T. department and Campus Safety.