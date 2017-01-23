Fatal accident on KY 718

One man was pronounced deceased this afternoon at the scene of a single vehicle accident on KY 718 in the Walker community.
According to a press release from KSP, preliminary investigation indicates that Gary Hobbs, 57, of Dewitt was operating a 2002 Pontiac Grand AM north on KY 718 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and then struck the guardrail.
Knox County Coroner Mike Blevins pronounced Mr. Hobbs deceased. Mr. Hobbs was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the collision and was not wearing a seatbelt.
The use of drugs and alcohol are not known at this time.
KSP Trooper Jay Sowders will continue an investigation for this accident. Also assisting at the scene were Tpr. Kelly Farris, Det. Aaron Fredrick, Knox County Coroner’s Office and Dewitt Fire Department.
UPDATE: A single vehicle accident has occurred at Stinking Creek. Earlier reports of an alleged gunshot victim have proven to be false. Kentucky State Police is investigating the accident. Watch mountainadvocate.com for updates on this story as we have them.