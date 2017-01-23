Drug bust at Artemus

Knox County Sheriff’s Department conducted a drug trafficking bust Monday, Jan. 23.
Scottie Smith, owner of Eagle Mart in Artemus, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.
“We received a lot of complaints about this store concerning drug trafficking,” said Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith. “Through the course of an investigating, we determined that there was drug trafficking out of the store. We found drugs as well as a large amount of cash in the building.”
