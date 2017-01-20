Beloved businessman passes

A man known to the community as deacon, employer, entrepreneur and friend passed away last week.
Curtis Corey, who just went by Curt to most folks, died Monday, January 9 at Baptist Health in Corbin. He was 78 years old.
Corey owned many businesses in the area over the years. Most notably, Corey employed dozens of people at Farmer’s Supply and Explosives, an explosives distribution business that also incorporated a farm supply store and a grocery store, all located in the Bimble community. The remains of the Farmer’s Supply hardware store still stand at the intersection of KY 1304 and KY 3439. Corey began Farmer’s Supply in 1965 with a farm supply shop on Black Street in Barbourville.
Knox County Clerk Mike Corey worked for 20 years as manager of Farmer’s Supply and Explosives. “He gave me a great opportunity at a real young age,” said Corey. “I started to work for him when I was 19 years of age.”
Like Corey, Knox County Judge-Executive J.M. Hall got his start working for Corey at Farmer’s Supply and Explosives as well. “I worked for him 18 years full time in the explosives business, and before that in the grocery store,” said Hall. “He helped a lot of families with jobs by putting people to work.”
Corey also ventured into the world of marina ownership, having owned both Grove and Holly Bay Marinas over the years.
Corey was actively involved at First Baptist Church in Barbourville. Pastor Shane Nickell shared the following about him: “I have had the privilege of being Curt’s pastor for the last 20 years. While Curt served FBC as a Deacon, Venna supported him as he gave countless hours to ministry. When we built our Family Life Center, Curt and Jerry Carey become close friends. You seldom saw one working at the church without the other side by side. Curt was a giver… he gave of his resources – time, talent, money, encouragement and love – to kids in this community for years. Every Sunday night, you could find Curt and Jerry working side by side, cooking for a bunch of kids who attended our AWANA ministry, making sure they left the church filled with food, love, and Bible verses in their hearts. Curt was a great man of God, who preferred to work behind the scenes, help his pastor, and support his church. I will miss this great churchman, pastor’s friend, and personal friend. Go rest high on that mountain, in the presence of the Lord my friend.”
One common theme surfaced among everyone interviewed in writing this story: Corey’s generosity. “He was the most kind-hearted man I ever knew, no question about it,” said Hall. “He was a good man to work for. He was very charitable. He was good to everyone I knew. He helped a lot of families. He was just a good friend to everybody.”