Tractor trailer accident update

Details have been released surrounding the tractor trailer accident that occurred this morning at the bottom of Gilliam Hill.
According to a press release from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, the driver of a 2015 Freightliner, Larry Mink, 57, of Lexington, was traveling south on US25E when he lost control. The Freightliner then overturned in the median, sending debris into a 2010 Buick La Cross driven by Randy Wilson, 31, of Middlesboro.
Two people, Christy Drysdale, 46, of Lexington, and John Buttery, 21, of Middlesboro, passengers of the Freightliner and Buick respectively, were transported to the hospital for treatment of minor, non life-threatening injuries.
Steven Douglas, the Public Affairs Officer with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, reports drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors and all parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Officer Jason Freeman with KSP Vehicle Enforcement responded to the accident. Assisting Officer Freeman on scene were CVE Sgt. Derek Cundiff, CVE Sgt. Mike Taylor, CVE Officer Chad Alexander, Kentucky State Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Knox County EMS and Bailey Switch Fire Department. Officer Freeman continues the investigation.