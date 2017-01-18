All ‘A’ Classic: Lynn Camp vs Middlesboro/Harlan

Lynn Camp (9-7) competed in the Region 13 All ‘A’ Classic on January 14 and 16 advancing to the Semi Finals.
The Wildcats won the first round against Middlesboro (2-12), 58-48, but fell in the Semi Finals to Harlan Independent, 74-57.
Middlesboro proved to be competitive keeping the game close and fast-paced. Up until the fourth quarter, the game could have swung in either team’s favor.
“I am not pleased with the way we played,” Coach Dinky Phipps said, “We did not attack the goal, and we did not try to run offense.”
The Semi Finals led Lynn Camp to play Harlan (7-6). The first quarter put the Wildcats in a ten-point deficit, but they cut it to two by mid-second quarter.
Harlan’s “specialty” is their strength on the outside, and they represented this with ten three-point field goals over Lynn Camp, even though they scored nine three-pointers, as well.
“They just kept shooting threes, because we were not out on them,” Phipps explained.
The Wildcats seemed they could punch their ticket to the championship game, until the fourth quarter where they gave up 25 points, while only scoring 14 of their own.
