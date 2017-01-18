All ‘A’ Classic: Barbourville/Harlan

Barbourville (8-9) traveled to Oneida Baptist Institute on Saturday, January 14, for the Region 13 All ‘A’ Classic. The first round was against Harlan Independent (7-6), where Barbourville fell 65-57.
“It is a hard loss. I take the blame for it,” Coach Derek Collins shared, “As the coach, I have not found the lineup we need at the time we need it.”
The Tigers had a lead halfway through the first quarter, but once they lost it, it was not regained.
Collins explained the lead change, “I wanted to start the game out feeding the ball inside, and I thought our two big guys were big enough they could score. Then they were double and triple teamed, and we just got into a mess.”
Barbourville still kept a tight game, though, by never letting the deficit exceed ten and dropping as low as two.
