Runaway found

One of the two girls who ran away from the Appalachian Children’s Home on January 5 has been found.
According to Sergeant Carl Frith, the officer in charge of this investigation, Destiny Ennis, 15, was picked up by Kentucky State Police and taken to Adair County where she remains.
As of Friday morning, Whitney Smith is still missing.
“So far, we have no leads [on Smith],” said Sgt. Frith. “We think they ran away together so Adair County will talk to Destiny and see what they can find out.”
Whitney Smith is Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2” and weighs 130 pounds. If you have seen Smith or have any information, contact Knox County dispatch at 606-546-3510.