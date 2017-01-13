Hoskins named new KCHS head football coach 

For The Mountain Advocate
The Panthers will have a new lead man on the sidelines this fall.
Fred Hoskins, current assistant coach, was announced as the new head coach of the Knox Central High School football program on Friday morning, January 13.
“Building on success,” are the words that principal Jeff Frost uses to describe the hire and the future of the Panther program.
“Mr. Hoskins brings knowledge of the program and positive relationships with the players, parents, supporters, and staff,” said Frost.
“He knows the program and can continue to build on the successful foundation that is in place.”
Although an exact number of applicants was not given, Frost said that the vacancy attracted great applicants but Hoskins’ knowledge of the program is what set him apart.
“We wanted someone who understands our team and has the vision of what our program can and will be,” said Frost.
Before becoming an assistant coach at Knox Central, Hoskins was former defensive coordinator and associate head coach at Bell County High School and Jr. League Coach from 2010 to 2015.
“His knowledge and experience of football from junior league to high school has the opportunity to transform Panther football at all levels,” said Frost.
During his time at Bell, the high school team was class 4A state champions (2008) and regional champions and state semi-finalists (2009 and 2010).
Hoskins is a current alternative programs teacher in the Knox County Public Schools. He is a graduate of Union College having earned bachelors and masters degrees in education.