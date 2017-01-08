Lady Tigers vs Williamsburg highlights

The Barbourville Lady Tigers took on fellow 13th Region Class A team, Williamsburg, on Saturday, January 7, which ended in a 55-44 loss.
The game started in Williamsburg’s favor, but Barbourville tied it up, 10-10, by the end of the first quarter.
Barbourville kept the lead, until a minute into the fourth quarter when Williamsburg took it.
Freshman Abbagail Smith scored 21 points, almost half of the Lady Tigers points, as an offensive leader. Junior Anna Daniels gave seven points and eight rebounds working the offense and defense.
