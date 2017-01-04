Applications for leadership camp now online

The Center for Rural Development is now taking applications for their 2017 Rogers Scholars, Rogers Explorers and Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI) camps. These camps are available to all Knox County students starting in eighth grade.
Applications for all three youth programs have been posted online at www.centeryouthprograms.com. The deadlines are as follows:
- Rogers Scholars – January 31, 2017
- Rogers Explorers – February 10, 2017
- Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI) – March 1, 2017
Students are required to complete and submit applications through the online site. Mailed and emailed applications will not be accepted.
All lodging, meals and program expenses, with the exception of transportation to and from the program site, are free to participants.
Rogers Scholars is open to high school sophomore students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky seeking to build their leadership and entrepreneurial skills. The program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for young people to fulfill their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
The 2017 Rogers Scholars program will be held on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College in Adair County on June 18-23 for the first group of Scholars and again on July 9-14 for the second graduating class.
Rogers Explorers gives eighth-grade students an opportunity to grow their math, science and technology skills and learn more about what it takes to pursue careers in these high-demand fields.
Explorers receive hands-on classroom instruction from leading college experts, learn about different careers in the field and develop a better understanding of their career goals.
The 2017 dates and locations for Rogers Explorers summer camps are Asbury University, June 4-6; Lindsey Wilson College, June 7-9; University of the Cumberlands, June 11-13; Eastern Kentucky University, June 14-16; University of Pikeville, June 26-28; Morehead State University, July 16-18; and the newest host site, Union College, July 19-21.
High school freshmen, sophomores and juniors may apply for Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI), a one-week summer camp for aspiring student entrepreneurs. Participants learn how to take a written concept and develop that concept into a business venture—all while working together as a team.
Each team will “pitch” their business ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to win the Business Concept Challenge Competition and earn a Presidential Scholarship from Eastern Kentucky University.
The 2017 ELI program will be held July 24-28 at The Center in Somerset.
If you have specific questions about the application process or want to know more about The Center’s youth leadership programs, contact youth programs coordinator Delaney Stephens at 606-677-6000 or email youth@centertech.com.