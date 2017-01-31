2017 Chamber Board of Directors released

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce revealed their Board of Directors for the 2017 year.
James McDowell, who serves as president of Jackson WWS, is the new Chamber President. Alongside Mr. McDowell are two Vice Presidents, Charles Lovell, current CEO of Barbourville ARH Hospital, and Rich Pruitt, director of communications at Cumberland Valley Electric.
Other directors are as follows:
- Joni Croley – secretary and leader of the Chamber Ambassador Program
- Joann Maybrier – treasurer
- Claudia Greenwood – executive director
- Darren West – board member
- Carolyn Valentine – board member
- Jay Nolan – board member