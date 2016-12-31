Altercation leads to vehicle accident

An altercation between a driver and passenger sent a traveling vehicle onto its side earlier today.
According to Sergeant Carl Frith, Knox County Sheriff’s responding officer, Mrya Goforth of Gray was driving a silver Jeep Liberty on 25E near Legacy Auto Dealership in Corbin when her passenger, Jonathan Goforth, 24, of Gray, started an altercation.
“He [Mr. Goforth] reached over and grabbed the steering wheel. This caused the vehicle to shoot off the right shoulder and flip,” said Sergeant Frith.
The vehicle landed in the entrance of Legacy Auto Dealership. There were no reported injuries.
When West Knox Volunteer Fire Rescue arrived on scene, Mr. Goforth tried to impede first responders from helping Ms. Goforth from the vehicle, which was still on its side. In the process, Mr. Goforth started another altercation with Darryl Baker, the chief of West Knox Fire Rescue and one of the first responders.
Mr. Goforth was arrested by Sergeant Frith and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. He is charged with fourth degree assault and first degree wanton endangerment. He was also wanted for a Laurel County warrant.