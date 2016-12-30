Injury accident at Union Plaza

An multiple injury accident occurred this morning at the State Farm Insurance office located in Union Plaza.
There are two vehicles at the scene of the accident. One is a Chevrolet Trailblazer that has damage to the rear end. The other vehicle, a Ford Expedition, is currently inside the State Farm Office.
Two people, one an employee of State Farm and one a customer, were severely injured in the accident and have been flown out to U.K. Medical in Lexington. Several other people received minor injuries and were taken to Barbourville ARH Hospital.
Names and causes of the accident have not been released yet. Barbourville City Police, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Barbourville Fire and Rescue are on scene.
Officers are currently treating the accident area as a crime scene and are investigating.
More information on this accident will be posted on www.mountainadvocate.com as it becomes available.