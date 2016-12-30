Icy road leads to wreck

Icy roads are to blame for a one vehicle accident that occurred tonight.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., a red truck traveling on KY 3440 (Higgins Hollow) hit a patch of ice, fishtailed and flipped onto its side.
One young male passenger received minor injuries. The driver and another passenger were not injured.
Motorists are advised to watch out for icy roads tonight that could result in dangerous driving conditions. Remember to reduce driving speed as the temperature continues to drop.
Kentucky State Police responded to the wreck.