Home burglary reward being offered

A Swan Pond resident is offering a $25,000.00 reward following a home burglary that occurred over the holiday weekend.
According to a press release from Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs, the preliminary investigation from KSP Trooper Josh Cox indicates the Swan Pond garage was broken into during the early morning hours of December 23.
Individual(s) stole a safe containing a large amount of cash, gold, coins and guns. The individual(s) then loaded the safe into the victim’s 2003 Ford F-150 Harley Davidson Edition truck that was parked in the driveway and drove off.
On December 26, the stolen F-150 truck was located on Tyes Ferry Road in the Rockholds community of Whitley County. The truck had been burnt. At this time, the safe has still not been located.
The burglary victim is offering a $5,000.00 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. The victim is also offering a $25,000.00 reward for information and return of the safe unopened.
KSP is asking for the public’s assistance in this case, too. If anyone has security cameras in the area that may have information on this case, you can contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.
This case remains under investigation by Trooper Cox.