Park at your own risk: police to enforce courthouse parking

After years of vehicles crowding the inner perimeter of the Barbourville Courthouse Square, motorists are advised to park at their own risk after the New Year.
Beginning Monday, January 2, 2017, the Barbourville City Police Department will start enforcing ‘no parking zones’ around the courthouse.
“We will start enforcing parking around the inner circle of the square. We will be handing out tickets to anyone illegally parked,” said Chief Winston Tye.
Not only does parking illegally create a safety hazard for other motorists, it often blocks handicap ramps to the courthouse and prevents first responders from quickly accessing the courthouse in the event of an emergency.
“It’s a state road that is marked with yellow lines and there are ‘No Parking’ signs visible on every light pole,” warned Chief Tye. “Vehicles can be towed if they are parked where it says ‘No Parking.’”
Along with legal parking on the outer perimeter of the square, motorists can find additional parking in the two lots behind the courthouse and parking on side streets that are within walking distance.