Knox magistrate to face trial in April

A trial date has been set in the fraud case against a Knox County magistrate.
Knox County Magistrate Jerry “Rabbit” Cox will appear in U.S. District Court on Monday, April 3 at 1 p.m. to face federal prosecutors after he was indicted in U.S. District Court in October 2016 for repeated violations that allegedly occurred from June 2013 to June 2014. The indictment charges that Cox “did intentionally misapply property” involving gravel and county workers.
The indictment asserts that Cox “directed (Knox County) road department workers to deliver county-purchased gravel to private residences and driveways.” The indictment goes on to say that Cox used his personal truck to personally deliver county gravel to private residences and driveways, and directed county workers to install materials such as drainage tiles.
The total amount of gravel and materials used, including worker labor and county-owned vehicles and tools, exceeded $5,000.
The charge, a felony, carries with it a punishment of up to ten years in prison, according to Assistant United States Attorney Kenneth Taylor.
Cox appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, October 26 for arraignment, where he plead not guilty to the charges levied against him.
On December 7, Cox moved to have his trial continued, and on December 19, during a teleconference, the government agreed with Cox and his attornies that his case was complex under the Speedy Trial Act. According to the court order released Wednesday, December 21, discovery in the case “includes 100 interviews and approximately 400 recordings of witness statements, many of which are lengthy surveillance recordings.”
Click here for a copy of the order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram.