Judge Caperton sworn in

27th Circuit Court Judge Mike Caperton was sworn in this morning by Judge Sara W. Combs with the Court of Appeals. Following his win in this year’s election, Judge Caperton will serve Knox and Laurel Counties for eight years.
Judge Caperton was surrounded by friends and family, including two of his daughters and sister, as he took the Oath of Office.
“You are getting the very best person to serve as your Circuit Judge. I can’t think of a finer man than Mike Caperton,” said Judge Combs.
A small reception was held following the formal ceremony.