Sheriff receives audit results

A bit of good news is a welcome Christmas gift for Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith.
Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon released the findings of the 2015 financial audit for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. According to the press release, there were no instances of noncompliance and “no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.”
Elated to hear the news, Sheriff Mike Smith said, “I’d like to thank my staff, and attribute this to them and the good job they do. I like to keep transparency with the people of Knox County, so they know that their money is being well taken care of.”
Look for a copy of the audit next week on mountainadvocate.com